Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 82

In a bumper episode, Bishop & Taylor are joined by building conservation specialist Adrian Attwood of DBR and hear how 2022 will be ‘The Year of the Master Craftsperson’. They also talk fuel efficiency, from F1 to tower cranes, with Punch Flybrid’s Tobias Knichel. But first… views are expressed on UK taxpayer loans to a foreign-owned start-up.

29th September 2021: Episode 82

