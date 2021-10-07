Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 83

After a bit of politics, Bishop & Taylor discuss the demise this week of a £400m contractor. They are also joined by Ayo Ogunbambi, mentor to Balfour Beatty CEO Leo Quinn.

6th October 2021: Episode 83: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk