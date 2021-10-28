Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 86

Bishop & Taylor have differing attitudes to the use of uncertified reinforcing steel on the HS2 project. They also discuss a change in funding methods for new nuclear power stations and consider proposals from the National Federation of Builders to ‘reconstruct’ the industry’s training board.

