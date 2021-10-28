  1. Instagram
Thu October 28 2021

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 86

15 hours Rebar, Funding Nukes and CITB

Bishop & Taylor have differing attitudes to the use of uncertified reinforcing steel on the HS2 project. They also discuss a change in funding methods for new nuclear power stations and consider proposals from the National Federation of Builders to ‘reconstruct’ the industry’s training board.

27th October 2021: Episode 86: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

