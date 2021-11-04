  1. Instagram
Fri November 05 2021

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 87

1 day Audits, Schools and Builders’ Merchants

Interserve’ auditors have been fined, BAM is building a net-zero pathfinder school and the consolidation of builders’ merchants continues. Bishop & Taylor discuss all this and more.

3rd November 2021: Episode 87: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

