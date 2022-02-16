  1. Instagram
Thu March 17 2022

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 94

16 Feb Succession Planning, Plain English and Corporate Slogans

With Taylor Wimpey choosing its next CEO from within, against the advice of a major shareholder, Bishop & Taylor discuss succession planning. They also make a plea for greater clarity from marketing copywriters and discuss the breadth of construction’s corporate slogans, from “we build stuff” to (Taylor’s favourite) “redefining the boundaries of ambition”.

16th Feb 2022: Episode 94: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fornightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

