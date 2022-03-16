  1. Instagram
Thu March 17 2022

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 97

18 hours Budget, Neddies and Rod Stewart’s roadworks

Bishop & Taylor look ahead to next week’s spring budget statement from Rishi Sunak but don’t expect any U-turns on red diesel. They also discuss non-executive directors (aka Neddies) and whether loyalty should be part of the job spec. But first they enjoy Sir Rod Stewart filling in potholes.

16th March 2022: Episode 97: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

