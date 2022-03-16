Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 97

Bishop & Taylor look ahead to next week’s spring budget statement from Rishi Sunak but don’t expect any U-turns on red diesel. They also discuss non-executive directors (aka Neddies) and whether loyalty should be part of the job spec. But first they enjoy Sir Rod Stewart filling in potholes.

