Record-breaking suspension bridge opens

photos supplied by Limak

The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge's main span is a record-breaking 2,023 metres long; it is also the tallest suspension bridge in the world, with a peak of 334 metres.

The length of the main span symbolises the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey; the tower height of 318m above sea level symbolise the Çanakkale Naval Victory on 18th March 1915, a critical date in the Turkish nation’s battle for independence.

The total length of the bridge is 4,608 metres, including side spans of 770 metres each and approach viaducts of 365 and 680 metres.

Client for the public-private partnership scheme is the Turkish Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure’s General Directorate of Highways (KGM). The bridge was designed by Cowi, with independent design verification conducted by Arup and AAS-Jakobsen. It has been built under a public-private partnership. The project investors are DL E&C (South Korea), Limak (Turkey), SK Ecoplant (South Korea), Yapı Merkezi (Turkey) and the contracting team, DLSY JV, is made up of DL E&C, Limak, SK Ecoplant and Yapı Merkezi.

It has taken four years to build and the total investment cost was €2.5bn (£2.1bn).

An orthotropic steel deck with twin box girder sections was chosen for its high wind resistance.

The foundations of the bridge towers stand on the seabed at -45 metres on the Asian shore and at -37 metres on the European shore. As part of the soil improvement works, 165 steel piles of 2.5-metre diameter were driven on the Asian tower foundation, and 203 on the European tower foundation.

The bridge over the Sea of Marmara has been built to slash travel times across the Çanakkale Strait 1.5 to 5 hours to just a few minutes. Completion of the motorway and the bridge establishes an uninterrupted route allow access from Europe to the southwest of Turkey and the industrial areas such as Izmir and Aydın.

In addition to the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, the project also includes the construction of two approach viaducts, two concrete viaducts, 12 bridges, 43 overpasses, 40 underpasses, 236 culverts of various sizes, 12 junctions, four motorway service areas, two operation and maintenance centres and five toll plazas.

