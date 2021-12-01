Record profit for BDP

Chief executive Nick Fairham

For the year ended 30th June 2021, BDP grew pre-tax profit by 3% to £13.1m (2020: £12.7m) on turnover down 5% to £124m (2020: £131.3m).

“We have achieved these excellent financial results through exceptional levels of collaboration and partnership between locations, professions and sectors,” said new chief executive Nick Fairham in the company’s annual report.

Nick Fairham succeeded John McManus as chief executive on 1st July, for the start of the new financial year.

Originally called Building Design Partnership, the multi-disciplinary consultant was takeover by Japanese engineering practice Nippon Koei in March 2016 for £102.2m.

Nippon Koei took a dividend of £8m out of BDP for the year to June 2021 (2020: £7.5m).

BDP acquired sports stadia specialist Pattern Design for £2.8m just after the end of the financial year, charting an ambition to win more large sports projects across the globe.

“The pandemic has transformed the way we work,” Nick Fairham said. “In the last year, our teams have shown innovation, resilience and resolve to maintain our existing portfolio of projects, identify new opportunities and win exciting new work, in challenging circumstances. We continue to embrace the exceptional design quality, collaboration and agility upon which the practice was founded. Investment in technology and enhancement of our creative and sustainable design approach offers a practical and cost-effective way of accommodating change, but also one which supports the future of our planet and our business.

“Our interdisciplinary structure gives us unique insight to challenge the carbon impact of the built environment and sees us at the forefront of some of the UK’s most sustainable projects.

“Our global strategy is enhancing the diversity and innovation in our practice. In the last financial year, almost a third of our revenue came from projects won outside our core UK market and our significant presence in North America and Southeast Asia regions offers large markets and growing economies for future projects.”

