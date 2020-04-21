Record year gives Billington resilience

Billington has an £11m steelwork package for Henry Boot on The Glass Works development in Barnsley

Billington’s annual results for 2019 show revenue increased by 36% to £104.9m (2018: £77.3m) and profit before tax up 20% to £5.9m (2018: £4.9m).

Net assets on the balance sheet grew during the year from £23.5m to £28.1m and gross cash balance on 31st December 2019 was £17.9m (2018: £9.3m).

Chief executive Mark Smith said: "I am very pleased that we have delivered a record performance in 2019, although these results will inevitably be overshadowed by the current global Covid-19 pandemic. As a business we continue to follow the UK government's advice and direction, but until the situation stabilises it is not possible to forecast the ultimate impact on our business.”

He said: “To date, Billington has been able to remain operational, with the majority of construction sites open and customer projects continuing after some temporary interruptions.

“Whilst we remain operational the Covid-19 outbreak has inevitably led to some reductions in volumes across the group although more prevalently in our Easi-edge, Hoard-it and Peter Marshall Steel Stairs businesses. To minimise the impact on the company, we have taken the decision to furlough a number of staff in these businesses as well as within Billington Structures.”

He added: “The Covid-19 pandemic will inevitably have an impact on our industry and customers, and whilst the ultimate outcome is uncertain, Billington is in a strong position to navigate the difficulties ahead and remain a significant player in the structural steel and safety solutions markets.”

Larger projects undertaken by Billington Structures during 2019 included:

Circle Square, Manchester

4 Wellington Place, Leeds

Large data centre development, Europe

Barnsley town centre redevelopment scheme (The Glassworks)

First Way, Wembley

Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire

Large fulfilment centre, northeast of England

Chairman Ian Lawson said: “During the year our structural steel businesses, Billington Structures and Shafton Steel Services operated at near full capacity, delivering a number of exceptional projects, improving productivity and further increasing the range of services we can offer our clients. The conclusion of 2019 noted an increasingly competitive market and as Covid-19 has become more prevalent a small number of contract commencements have been deferred.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk