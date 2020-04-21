  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue April 21 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Record year gives Billington resilience

Record year gives Billington resilience

6 hours After a record 2019, steelwork specialist Billington sees itself as robust enough to get through the current and impending challenges

Billington has an £11m steelwork package for Henry Boot on The Glass Works development in Barnsley
Billington has an £11m steelwork package for Henry Boot on The Glass Works development in Barnsley

Billington’s annual results for 2019 show revenue increased by 36% to £104.9m (2018: £77.3m) and profit before tax up 20% to £5.9m (2018: £4.9m).

Net assets on the balance sheet grew during the year from £23.5m to £28.1m and gross cash balance on 31st December 2019 was £17.9m (2018: £9.3m).

Chief executive Mark Smith said: "I am very pleased that we have delivered a record performance in 2019, although these results will inevitably be overshadowed by the current global Covid-19 pandemic.  As a business we continue to follow the UK government's advice and direction, but until the situation stabilises it is not possible to forecast the ultimate impact on our business.”

He said: “To date, Billington has been able to remain operational, with the majority of construction sites open and customer projects continuing after some temporary interruptions.

Related Information

“Whilst we remain operational the Covid-19 outbreak has inevitably led to some reductions in volumes across the group although more prevalently in our Easi-edge, Hoard-it and Peter Marshall Steel Stairs businesses.  To minimise the impact on the company, we have taken the decision to furlough a number of staff in these businesses as well as within Billington Structures.”

He added: “The Covid-19 pandemic will inevitably have an impact on our industry and customers, and whilst the ultimate outcome is uncertain, Billington is in a strong position to navigate the difficulties ahead and remain a significant player in the structural steel and safety solutions markets.”

Larger projects undertaken by Billington Structures during 2019 included:

  • Circle Square, Manchester
  • 4 Wellington Place, Leeds
  • Large data centre development, Europe
  • Barnsley town centre redevelopment scheme (The Glassworks)
  • First Way, Wembley
  • Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire
  • Large fulfilment centre, northeast of England

Chairman Ian Lawson said: “During the year our structural steel businesses, Billington Structures and Shafton Steel Services operated at near full capacity, delivering a number of exceptional projects, improving productivity and further increasing the range of services we can offer our clients. The conclusion of 2019 noted an increasingly competitive market and as Covid-19 has become more prevalent a small number of contract commencements have been deferred.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »