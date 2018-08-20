Recycled glass offered as concrete aggregate

Oscrete operations director Scott Wilson and technical manager Dean Clarke with the first delivery of their new product

Oscrete has been appointed the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Stikloporas JSC, a Lithuanian producer of expanded glass granules.

Stikloporas has been producing white expanded glass, also known as granulated foam glass, in Druskininkai in southern Lithuania since 2009. Granulated expanded glass is made by milling recycled glass, mixing it with blowing agents and then melting it down at extremely high temperatures to produce a porous, organic aggregate.

The granular structure allows air to be trapped inside the pellet to give thermo-isolating and sound-isolating properties. The granules can be used across a variety of applications, in the agricultural, automotive, machinery, oil and gas, and bio-filtration sectors and are widely used in construction.

The material can be used loose for thermo-isolation or as a component part of products such as dry mixtures, light concrete, blocks, as an aggregate of concrete and grout. It is also used in sound insulation and fire resistant products.

Oscrete operations director Scott Wilson said: “Winning this contract is a massive positive for Oscrete and for our customers as we can now offer them an even more comprehensive portfolio of concrete solutions. The products fit perfectly into our existing offering and match our own ecological and technological ambitions.”