Recycled materials to be used for Parramatta light rail line

More than 15,000m of single rail, 13,650 rail sleepers, 13,000m of overhead wires and the track ballast from the closed T6 Carlingford Rail Line will be recycled and reused to construct the new Parramatta Light Rail.

The recovered components are in good condition for reuse. A statement said that this will mean using fewer resources and will create better time efficiencies, better environmental results and a more sustainable outcome for the community.

On 5th January 2020, the single-track T6 Carlingford Rail Line permanently closed for the construction and conversion of the dual-track Parramatta Light Rail.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk