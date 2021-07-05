Red Construction wins New Bond Street revamp

CGI of the revamped 80 New Bond Street

Red Construction will work with its client, real estate developer Hines, and architect Orms, to transform 32,500 sq ft of existing office and retail space with dual frontage to both 80 New Bond Street and 325 Oxford Street.

Joining Red Construction to oversee the project is David Osborne. He joins Red as operations director, having previously worked for Mace, Lendlease and McLaren. This will be his sixth project for Hines.

Due for completion in spring 2023, Red Construction has been instructed to carry out the comprehensive refurbishment, including part demolition and removal of the existing top floor and Dering Street wing. The wing will then be reconstructed, with an additional two floors on top of the building, totalling seven floors to a Category A fit-out, with two retail units created on the ground and first floors.

The structural alterations to 80 New Bond Street will include a renovation of internal steelwork, with a pre-cast concrete lift core, glass-reinforced concrete façade panels, and pre-cast feature columns inserted between the ground and first floor. The scheme will provide a total office area of 31,000 sq ft, with floorplates ranging from 3,000 to 6,500 sq ft, and a large communal roof terrace. The office entrance will be repositioned onto Dering Street.

Red Construction managing director Graham Sturge said: “80 New Bond Street is a momentous project win for the Red Construction team. The elements of this milestone scheme call on many of Red Construction’s technical specialities and capabilities, with its innovative pre-cast concrete features and a strong focus on sustainability measures.”

Red Construction also has a £17m contract for Hong Kong-based ITC Properties to redevelop Townsend House in London’s Victoria district. The consented 35,500 sq ft project will serve a mix of commercial and residential purposes and will be completed by summer 2022.

