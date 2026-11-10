Red Group grows in tenth year

Red Group completed 40 Broadway in 2025

The group says that £1.5m was invested into the business, enabling a reorganisation in April 2026, after the reporting period. It expects to grow its revenue by more than 10% again in the current financial year.

Graham Sturge, CEO, commented: “The last financial year has been the best, and most important, in RED’s journey. Consistent turnover growth, year-on-year for 10 years since we founded the business, put us in the perfect position to shape the ‘what next’, and our response has been to invest in diversification. That reorganisation, which came into place in April this year, has already borne fruit, with an order book for 2026/27 that’s taking us towards the revenue and margin increase we set out to achieve and provides a solid foundation for 27/28

“We have delivered and started a number of prestigious projects for our clients in the year, across several regions and specialisms driving performance through living the values of the business. That approach and culture has taken us into the top 100 contractors nationally, and will only continue over our five-year plan, maintained by each of our profitable business units.. Diversification and a thriving team will drive further success for RED, underpinned by our tenets of targeting the right opportunities and controlled growth.”