From left are Red Rhino sales manager Lesley Perrin and MD Simon Winfield with Nikko representatives Messrs Nakayama, Yamada and Oshima.

Nikko Co Ltd has been granted exclusive distribution rights for Red Rhino mini crushing and screening equipment in Japan.

So far, Red Rhino has shipped RR 7000+ and RR4000 Mobile crushers as well as RR3000 Electric along with two RR2000 static crushers and an RR Mobile Screener.