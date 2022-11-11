Red7Marine completes new river wall [with video]

Sladdens Pier is over 100 years old and provides protection for the Trawl Dock at the Port of Lowestoft. To protect both the structure and the Trawl Dock, Red7Marine carried out the construction of a new river wall in front of the offshore face of Sladdens Pier, providing ABP with security and greater longevity for their structure.

Red7Marine developed the scheme with designer Robert Leeds Structural Design late last year, with work on site commencing early August 2022.

Red7Marine’s 250t deck capacity Haven Seariser 3 jack-up barge carried out a proof dig in September at the design locations of the pile wall, equipped with a 35t excavator from W M Plant Hire.

The team carried out two dive surveys and extensive digging, several timber piles were removed as well as concrete and metal. All design sheet pile locations were also probed to highlight that the sheet piles could be installed safely and without risk of obstruction.

Following the final proof dig and dive survey, Red7Marine began piling activities.

Red7Marine was responsible for the on‐site sheet pile wall installation which comprised of a continuous sheet piled wall formed using approx. no.100 sheet pile pairs spanning a length of 140m.

To carry out the piling activities, Red7Marine utilised its Haven SeaStabler as a flat top barge and the Haven Seariser 3 jack-up barge. Both barges and a piling gate were secured and fixed into position in each pile location. Piles were lifted from the flat top material barge into the piling gate on the jack- up barge, and then were vibrated into the riverbed using a variable frequency piling hammer, this allows for a slow start method, which is a requirement for ecological preservation.

Pile installation progressed from north to south and required several barge moves in total on the northern side of Sladdens Pier. The barge was also positioned on the inside of the Trawl Dock for the final section of pile wall to reduce impact on the main navigational channel into Lowestoft. When all sheet piles were installed to design level, capping beams were installed across the top of the recently driven sheet pile wall.

Commenting on the work, Kristen Branford, managing director at Red7Marine comments: “This has been a great contract for our team to be involved with and highlights our capabilities as a design and construct contractor. We are utilising several pieces of our own plant, as well as working with our specialist supply chain partners to ensure the successful delivery of this project.”

Rob Page, divisional project Manager for Wales & Short Sea Ports at ABP said: “This is an important project for ABP that protects our asset and ensures continuing support of our offshore wind providers that are berthed within the Trawl Dock as well as ABP infrastructure. We are pleased to be working with Red7Marine as a local contractor supporting the local economy.

“The Port of Lowestoft plays a vital role in enabling offshore energy generation in the East of England and ABP is investing to develop the outer harbour and the wider Port, playing a key role in the region’s success.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk