Redhall subsidiary bought out of administration

Jex Engineering and its parent company Redhall Group went into administration this week.

The administrators from Grant Thornton were able to swiftly sell Jex Engineering as a going concern, saving all 70 jobs.

Jex is a full-service engineering business headquartered in Manchester and Redditch. As part of the acquisition, it will trade as Jex Process Services and will sit as part of the Process Services area of Edwin James Group.

Administrator Chris Petts said: “Jex has been a strong performing business in its specialist sector for many years, and I am very pleased to have been able to deliver a sale as a going concern to a party which is well placed to continue Jex’s growth plans.”

Edwin James Group chief executive Derek Smith said: “Jex Engineering is a strong addition to our portfolio and is aligned with our investment strategy to bring together solid regional businesses to create a leading national operator, well positioned for long-term growth.

“Jex Engineering has established, direct client relationships and its offering complements the existing parts of our group, adding valuable expertise and resource. We are looking forward to working with the team.”