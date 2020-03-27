Redrow accelerates closures as supplies run dry

It has also started furloughing ‘a significant proportion’ of its employees under the government's job retention scheme, under which the state pays 80% of salaries.

In a statement today (27th March) Redrow said: “Many of our office-based colleagues have been working from home and earlier in the week we closed our sales centres. We also reduced our workforce on sites to target our construction operations on plots that are due to complete over the coming weeks. However, it has become increasingly impracticable as our supply chain has been significantly impacted in recent days, as a result the board has now decided to go further and commence with immediate effect, an orderly and safe closure of all of our sites and offices.”

It continued: “When there is a return to normality in the supply chain, and we are satisfied it is safe for our workforce to return to work, we will reopen sites and recommence production with an initial focus on fulfilling our substantial order book that stands at £1.4bn of which £0.9bn is contracted.”

Executive chairman John Tutte said: "These are unprecedented times. The actions we have announced today will give us the flexibility to manage the business through this turbulent period to ensure we are ready to resume production when it is safe to do so."

