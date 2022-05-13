  1. Instagram
Fri May 13 2022

  3. Redrow and Bellway team up for Bedfordshire village expansion

1 hour House-builders Redrow and Bellway have jointly acquired 96 acres of land for a development of 500 new homes in the Bedfordshire village of Sharnbrook.

Redrow South Midlands and Bellway Northern Home Counties are drawing up planning applications for the development, which will include land for a new primary school, sport and leisure facilities.

The 96-acre site in Sharnbrook is just north of Mill Road. The developers are planning both private and affordable housing, from one- to five-bedroom properties, using Redrow’s Heritage Collection and property types from Bellway’s Artisan Collection.

Work on the existing highway network is also proposed, including a new roundabout on the A6 for access to the new housing estate.

