Redrow and Bellway team up for Bedfordshire village expansion

Redrow South Midlands and Bellway Northern Home Counties are drawing up planning applications for the development, which will include land for a new primary school, sport and leisure facilities.

The 96-acre site in Sharnbrook is just north of Mill Road. The developers are planning both private and affordable housing, from one- to five-bedroom properties, using Redrow’s Heritage Collection and property types from Bellway’s Artisan Collection.

Work on the existing highway network is also proposed, including a new roundabout on the A6 for access to the new housing estate.

