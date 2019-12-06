Redrow appoints London chief in restructure

Mark Parker

Mark Parker was managing director of Telford Homes before joining Redrow in 2015 to develop a presence in north London. In 2018 Redrow made him divisional managing director for east London.

His latest promotion comes as Redrow restructures its Greater London business to target growth in outer London suburbs.

Supporting Mr Parker in London will be a combined sales and marketing team led by sales and marketing director James Holmear. Ricardo Rossetti will oversee all planning and land acquisitions while development director Paul Muldowney will lead three operational teams focused on delivery and service.

Redrow is currently building 750 to 1,000 new homes a year in Greater London and its forward pipeline has more than 7,000 homes. This includes the creation of a £1bn new community, Colindale Gardens, comprising 2,900 units on the site of the old Hendon police training centre in northwest London. Alton Green in southwest London is another key Redrow site for the region, with 1,100 new homes within the wider Alton Estate regeneration project.

Redrow chief operating officer Matthew Pratt said: “These changes will allow us to serve key stakeholders and partners more comprehensively and better supports the growth of the partnership aspect of our business as well. With his wealth of experience in the sector, Mark is well equipped to meet the challenge of managing and strengthening our London operations.”

Mark Parker said: “I'm excited to have been appointed as regional chief executive of our strengthened Greater London team. We have built a very strong team, which we’ll continue to grow and develop within our new structure. This is the beginning of an exciting phase for Redrow in London as we continue our hard work in creating sustainable communities that provide Londoners with well-located homes across the capital.”

