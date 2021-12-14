Redrow builds up North Kent presence

Characteristic Redrow development in the region

The 31-acre site at Preston Fields, south of Canterbury Road in Faversham, is Redrow’s third recent acquisition in the borough of Swale, following Regent Quay and Amber Fields, its two sites in Sittingbourne that are currently operational.

An outline planning application for Preston Fields has been submitted by the vendor and is being considered by Swale Borough Council.

The proposals for the site currently include 208 homes for private sale, with the remaining 35% available at affordable tenure. The majority of the properties are houses ranging in size from two-to four-bedrooms, alongside a set of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Glen Wells, land director at Redrow South East, said: “This acquisition in Faversham represents an exciting milestone for the division as we look to build our presence in North Kent, building on the five sites acquired in 2021.”

