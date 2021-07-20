Redrow prepares £275m Stevenage development

Artist's impression of Redrow's Stevenage plans

Redrow has outline consent for 618 homes and is working towards submission of a detailed planning application to East Herts District Council for the first phase of development in early autumn 2021.

Tom Hughes, head of land at Redrow Eastern, said: “Our proposed scheme will showcase Redrow’s placemaking credentials by creating a sustainable new community, with a mix of housing and on-site amenities”

This site, which lies to the east of Stevenage off Gresley Way, takes the number of live or forthcoming sites being delivered by the company’s Eastern division across Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk to 10.

Tom Wright, managing director at Redrow Eastern, added: “We are currently expanding our presence across the east of England through several strategic land acquisitions. Our division has a proven track record of delivering highly desirable family homes in attractive and well-connected locations. We are proactively seeking sites in north and east London, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk