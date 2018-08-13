Redrow strikes up £180m Brentford partnership

The new partnership is a 50:50 contractual agreement between Redrow Homes and ‘Catalyst by Design’, a subsidiary of Catalyst. Together, the pair will take proposals for a mixed-use development through planning, development and delivery, with Redrow managing the construction of the scheme.

The partnership intends to deliver 450 apartments along with commercial office and retail space on Capital Interchange Way in Brentford.

Redrow London chief executive Keith Parrett said: “Brentford is currently receiving significant inward investment with the construction of the new football stadium recently commencing and the plans underway for the Great West Corridor. We look forward with our partners, to contributing hundreds of new homes, offices and other amenities in the coming years.”