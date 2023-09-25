Redrow submits plans for new Rochdale neighbourhood

Redrow’s previous recent developments in the borough of Rochdale include Bishop Meadows, in Cowlishaw

Redrow has submitted a hybrid application for a collection of homes, community facilities and landscaping on almost 90 hectares of land between the towns of Rochdale and Middleton.

The development, off Rochdale Road, would adjoin the existing communities of Slattocks and Castleton.

Robin Buckley, planning director for Redrow (Lancashire), said: “Our plans are for a desirable new garden neighbourhood, with the design led by the local landscape and distinctive character areas created throughout.”

Redrow already owns 8.8 acres of the land – a former garden centre – will acquire furthers parcels subject to planning. The wider site, including land around the existing Stakehill industrial estate, is designated for mixed use in the emerging local development plan.

Redrow’s proposed development would have 233 homes in the first phase, for which its has submitted a detailed application. A further 1,147 properties are included in an outline planning application.

Subject to planning, Redrow hopes to begin construction on the first phase in autumn. The overall development would be phased over approximately 15 years.

Redrow is working with planning consultants Stantec on plans for the site.

