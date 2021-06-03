Redrow targets Surrey and Sussex

Rod Martin has joined Redrow from Taylor Wimpey to head its new Southern division

Redrow Southern, expected to be operational by June 2022, is being set up in response to demand for homes in London’s commuter belt.

The new Southern division will covering Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex, and will sit separately to the developer’s existing Southern Counties and South East divisions. It will be headed up by recently appointed managing director Rod Martin, former divisional managing director at Taylor Wimpey for this area.

At maturity, the new division aims to build 600 homes a year.

Redrow chief executive Matthew Pratt said: “London’s commuter belt has been a key growth area for us in recent years, evidenced by the launch of our Thames Valley division in 2018. Now, in the wake of the pandemic, the trend has been accelerated with an increasing number of people seeking more space both inside and outside of the home.

“Redrow already has a very successful presence in the southeast, including across Berkshire, Hampshire, Kent and West Sussex so it makes sense to expand our operations in line with customer demand. With Rod’s deep experience of Surrey and Sussex’s residential housing markets, we look forward to making our mark in this area and providing more high-quality new homes for local people.”

Rod Martin, managing director of Redrow’s Southern Division, added: “With modern life shifting significantly over the past 14 months and hybrid working patterns becoming the new normal, the capital’s commuter belt is booming, and there is a huge opportunity for us to tap into this growing market by giving prospective homebuyers the option of our award-winning Heritage Collection homes.”

