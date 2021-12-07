Redrow’s southern expansion gathers pace

Redrow Southern managing director Rod Martin

Following the division’s launch and the appointment of managing director Rod Martin in the summer, the Redrow Southern board has now been completed with the hiring of Sam Graham (head of land), Dan Hoare (head of technical), Katie Lamb (planning director), Sarah Cooper (finance director), Stuart Galloway (head of sales) and Justin Brown (head of construction).

Joining the team in January will be Glenn Coles as head of strategic land and Adam Ainsworth as commercial director.

A further 19 roles remain open for applications, including engineering manager, marketing manager, chief quantity surveyor and head of customer services.

Redrow Southern, whose focus is on Surrey and West Sussex, has signed a lease on an office in Crawley. Its first live sites include two in Chichester (New Fields and Lavant View) and one in Yapton (Meadow Gardens). Redrow Southern plans to build 400 new homes on these three sites, in total. It is also seeking land across the region and has exchanged contracts on sites in Angmering and East Hoathly. Once the division reaches maturity, it aims to deliver 600 homes per year.

Redrow Southern managing director Rod Martin, who joined from Taylor Wimpey, said: “Our launch plans continue at pace and we have created a dynamic team with genuine expertise in the Surrey and West Sussex region. In addition to roles working out of the divisional hub in Crawley, our ambitious plans for the region will potentially create thousands of jobs which will benefit the local economy.

“A sense of space has never been more important to aspiring homebuyers and with flexible working in the ascendancy, people are comfortable venturing further out from major cities and towns than previously. Our focus on creating thriving communities that are sympathetic to their surroundings means we are confident there will be strong demand for our high-quality homes across the southern region.”

