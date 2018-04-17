Regional expansion for M&E contractor

London-based REL Building Services has chosen Cambridge as the location of its first regional office.

REL’s Cambridge office is headed by Stephen Laverick who joins from CIE International, where he spent 30 years, latterly as operations director, until it fell into administration in 2017.

Managing director Toby Buckley said: “The vast majority of our projects are located in London and the surrounding areas, but increasingly we are being asked to tender for work in the east of England in and around Cambridge as well as areas such as Northampton. Our new office will ensure we can meet the needs of these clients.

“Stephen brings extensive experience and importantly, vast local knowledge and contacts to our business. He is ideally placed to head up our new regional offer and expand our services not only in Cambridge but across the wider eastern region. “

Stephen Laverick added: “REL has a really strong reputation, so this is a great opportunity to help grow a well-established business in a region which is seeing huge investment and offers lots of potential new work. As someone that’s been in the M&E sector for three decades in Cambridge, I’m confident that I can help to secure new contacts and projects for the company, and make this a success.”