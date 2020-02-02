Registration open for Floodex UK

Floodex UK say visitors will be able to "engage with experts and consultants, harvesting advice on what you could and should be doing. Talk to the people and organizations on the exhibition stands, who can help you deliver your planned solutions with the latest equipment, technology, services and knowledge.

You’ll be able to talk to a wide range of suppliers and expert advisers that would normally take you months to get around; trade shows are the most productive use of your time. Especially if you are thinking of changing or looking for a new supplier.

It’s one or two days out of your year that could continue to pay dividends for months and even years to come, whilst making you more effective, efficient and possibly even save you money."

