Reid Steel applies to redevelop its factory

The plan for 170 houses and flats on the Reid Steel site in Christchurch

Reid Steel currently occupies a four-acre site in Reid Street, Christchurch. It has applied for outline planning permission for housing development on this site and is moving to a new industrial facility out of town.

The outline planning application for up to 170 homes is a reduction from up to 220 set out at a consultation event last October.

Managing director Simon Boyd said: “If approved, this plan will allow us to relocate to a purpose-built site where we can invest in the latest technology and significantly increase productivity with all operations under one roof. It will remove heavy industry away from the town centre, cut heavy traffic movements from Reid Street, reduce noise and disruption for neighbours and allow us to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The planning application is due to go before Christchurch Borough Council planners for a decision in April.