Relentless and Salboy join forces for St Michael’s tower

CGI of the planned 40-storey residential tower, behind the 12-storey office block on which construction has already started

Relentless, owned by Gary Neville and his wife Emma, has formed a joined venture with Fred Done’s Salboy realise phase two of the St Michael’s development on the site of the old Manchester Reform Synagogue on Jackson’s Row.

Salboy’s construction arm, Domis, will build the tower as part of the deal.

Bowmer & Kirkland is already building phase one of the £200m scheme, a nine-storey office building, having started work for Relentless at the beginning of this year.

The 40-storey tower, designed by architect Hodder & Partners, will comprise, a 191-bed five-star hotel and 181 serviced residential apartments. The lozenge-shaped tower will stand at 134.5 metres high.

Initial works are expected to start on phase two in January 2023, just 12 months after the start of phase one. The scheme in its entirety is expected to be completed in 2026.

Gary Neville said: “The Relentless team have been on this project for 15 years and we’ve never diluted our ambition on what has been an incredibly long journey to build this complex and challenging project.”

Salboy managing director Simon Ismail said: “Gary and his team have worked incredibly hard to drive the St Michael’s project forward over the last few years and we’re excited to be on board to help them deliver this hugely ambitious and long-awaited scheme.”

