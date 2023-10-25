Remediation specialist rebrands

James McCallan and Anthony Marley

Both companies were established in 2014 by Anthony Marley and James McCallan. With orders up 60% for the year ahead, the rebrand is part of a growth strategy, they said.

Ballymore Services and Ballymore Civils, now both called Anamore, have no connection to the Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore property company.

Ballymore Services specialises in remediation services within the warranty providers sector for residential developments and apartment complexes – particularly unsafe cladding systems, balconies, and internal fire compliance. Its services have been in demand since the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. It has just completed a £7.5m cladding remediation and internal fire compliance scheme at Orchard Plaza in Poole, Dorset. The project took 22 months and was completed on budget and on time for their client, it says.

Co-founder James McCallan said: “This is an exciting time for our business and the rebrand reflects that we’re entering a new period of growth.

“We’ve been major players in this market for many years and since the Grenfell Tower tragedy we’ve seen many businesses try to diversify and offer remediation services however we’re confident that our track record of 10 years exceeds many of those in the market. We’re winning more business than ever before in the UK and we’re projecting significant increases in 2024 as the requirements on developers through the building safety repairs pledge come into force and the government Building Safety Fund being rolled out as part of the Building Safety Programme our services are needed more than ever.”

