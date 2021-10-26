Research finds that ‘value engineering’ harms children

Classroom image from Rehau

When it comes to schools, it seems, the concept of a healthy building is less of a priority that keeping costs down.

The research was conducted by Rehau, a manufacturer of curtain walling, glazing and ducting, analysing the insights of M&E professionals and architects working across the nation’s schools and universities. It uncovers areas where small adjustments in building design can not only support academic attainment but also equip estates with services fit for future needs, such as low-carbon heating and cooling.

Rehau says that "it has long been known that well-designed educational buildings affect the academic performance of those inside them".

Despite studies showing a clear connection between physical spaces and student performance, its research indicates that ‘market realities’ continue to hinder best practice. 67% of respondents agreed that leaving a high-quality building for future generations was a top priority. But 75% said that wellbeing is often ‘value-engineered’ out of an original design during later stages of development.

Steve Richmond, Rehau building solutions head of marketing, said: “Public sector projects like schools have the opportunity to lead the way in designing low-energy buildings which provide high levels of comfort for occupants. Many school buildings are in need of investment so it’s important new and refurbished ones are completed to a high standard. Among other things, this will mean installing pipework that’s better matched to low-temperature heating from ground and air source heat pumps. A strategy that has been outlined by both climate change bodies and the UK government.”

He added: “As a supplier, it’s our responsibility to understand contractors’ challenges and how they can be overcome. This research represents part of Rehau’s ongoing mission to raise the standard of building services across the UK through a range of practical and effective products.”

