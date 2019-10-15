Research team targets use of timber for multi-storey buildings

Waugh Thistleton Architects is working in a consortium of 21 partners on the Build-in-Wood project

Waugh Thistleton Architects is working in a consortium of 21 partners on the Build-in-Wood project, which is targeting the reduction of CO 2 emissions to increase the use of wood for multi-storey buildings..

Its goal is to make wood the main choice of material for construction of multi-storey buildings.

Kirsten Haggart of Waugh Thistleton said that “widespread construction of multi-storey wood buildings would significantly reduce the construction sector’s CO 2 emissions. Trees and are still the best method of carbon capture on earth. Our goal is to create a tall timber building kit of parts that optimises current timber technology. The system will be used as an exemplar of timber technology to dispel the barriers to timber adoption within the industry.”

The consortium partners represent the chain from building materials to the finished structure with input from universities who will test the system and material prototypes. In addition to designing building systems, the project also involves manufacturers, end users, politicians, and local European communities to increase the knowledge and acceptance of wood as a building material.

Build-in-Wood is receiving funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and runs to August 2023.

The consortium partners are:

Danish Technological Institute (coordinator), Denmark

The Norwegian Institute of Wood Technology, Norway

CF Møller, Sweden

National Technical University of Athens, Greece

Urbasofia SRL, Romania

Brasov Metropolitan Agency, Romania

Waugh Thistleton Architects, United Kingdom

The Alexandra Institute, Denmark

University of Siena, Italy

ProHolz Tirol, Austria

Bimetica Parametric Design Services, Spain

Rotho Blaas, Italy

RTD Services, Austria

Adserballe & Knudsen, Denmark

Ergodomus Timber Engineering, Italy

Habitech – Distretto Tecnologico Trentino, Italy

Splitkon, Norway

Knauf Gips, Germany

Scandi Byg, Denmark

HsbCAD, Germany

EllisDon, Canada

