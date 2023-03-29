Reshuffle at the leadership council

Construction Leadership Council industry-side chair Mark Reynolds

When Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds took over as industry-side co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) last year, he decided to set out his priorities.

These were much the same as the old priorities – build things well, use less carbon, attract and develop new talent, and improve productivity – but set out in different words. [See our previous report here.]

Reynolds has now brought in new people around him to lead on these priorities, to be industry sponsors, in CLC jargon, and work with industry chairs, leading on different sectors of the construction industry.

He has also brought in five women to be 'young ambassadors' and provide, he hopes, some youthful insight.

Matt Palmer, executive director in charge of the Lower Thames Crossing project at National Highways is industry sponsor for net zero and biodiversity.

Berkeley Group divisional managing director Karl Whiteman is industry sponsor for building safety.

Travis Perkins chief executive Nick Roberts is industry sponsor for people and skills

Transport for London engineering director Isabel Coman is industry sponsor for ‘next generation delivery’.

Matt Palmer’s appointment is likely to attract comment given the controversy over the proposed £10bn Lower Thames Crossing. National Highways is doing is best and says that it will plant a million trees and use electric diggers. Essex Wildlife Trust says it will destroy habitats of importance for protected water voles, reptiles and rare invertebrates. “The cumulative impacts from this scheme in terms of biodiversity loss, habitat damage, increased noise, associated development and road lighting will have a serious detrimental impact,” it says.

While these four lead on the big issues, another four lead on industry sectors. The new industry chairs are:

Infrastructure: HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston

Domestic RMI: National Home Improvement Council chief executive Anna Scothern

Housing: Vistry Partnerships chief executive Mike Woolliscroft

Buildings & places: Great Portland Estates director of projects Helen Hare.

In addition, the CLC has also chosen five women to be ‘young ambassadors’, to work with the industry sponsors on each issues, specifically to give a young person’s perspective, Reynolds hopes. No upper age limit for this role has been publicly set out.

Young ambassadors (clockwise from top left) Madeleine Coman, Lydia McGuiness, Micheala Chan, Hollie Rowland and Mila Duncheva

The five young ambassadors are:

Building safety: Madeleine Coman, strategy & transformation, Laing O’Rourke

People & skills: Lydia McGuiness, site manager, Wates

Net zero and biodiversity: Micheala Chan, engineer, Arcadis

Next generation delivery: Mila Duncheva, business development manager, Stora Enso Wood Products and Hollie Rowland, construction products group manager, BSI Group.

Nusrat Ghani MP, the minister for business and trade who is the government-side co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council, said: “Today’s announcement is a key step forward in helping the Council's priorities to boost productivity, growth and improve resilience. The Construction Leadership Council will continue to work in partnership with government and industry, intensifying its efforts as we drive change on the biggest challenges facing the sector.”

