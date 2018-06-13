Restructure at United Plant Services

The United Plant Services management team

Following a strategy review by recently appointed managing director Greg Mulhearn, regional managers now cover the south, the north and Scotland.

Jimmy Rice has moved from being depot manager to become regional manager south. Gavin Dunsmore is promoted from workshop foreman to take the role of regional manager Scotland.

The new regional manager north is Rob Davis-Hilliard who has joined United Plant from Finning UK. He covers a territory which runs from the Scottish boarder to United Plant’s facility in Burton-upon-Trent.