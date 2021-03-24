Restructure for Shield

New chairman Luke House (left) and his father Phil House who has now retired

Shield founder and chairman Phillip House has retired and handed the business over to his 41-year-old son, Luke House, who moves from managing director to become executive chairman.

This has brought about a wider restructure, with each divisional director stepping up to become managing directors of their respective divisions. These divisions include asbestos removal, surveying, scaffolding, demolition, fire & security, insulation and flooring.

The Shield group has its headquarters in Bristol, with 12 regional branches across the UK.

Founder Phillip House, 65 this year, said: “When Luke took over the MD role six years ago, we agreed that I would become the chairman of Shield – in a semi-retired position. I now feel, especially with the huge changes to health and safety, the environment and the new PC world that we live in today, it was time younger minds took the lead with their new ideas and enthusiasm. Having been chairman now for six years and with the progressive diverse changes that have been made, I find myself unable to give advice with confidence, therefore I know it’s time to step aside and retire fully.

“Over the last six years and under the guidance of Luke as MD, Shield have maintained profit year on year despite diversifying into new sectors. Going forward I can see that the new sectors will become more established and grow in strength under the new managing directors’ guidance.”

Luke House said: “Today is a monumental day in Shields history – never has there been such a huge sweeping change in the structure of the business. There are several reasons behind the new and exciting structural changes, aside from Phil’s’ retirement. The pandemic has shone a light on the performance of the leaders in each division – their skill sets and ability to adapt were fully exposed and each of them proved beyond doubt they were entirely ready to be empowered to take full ownership of their respective divisions.

“Despite the ever increasing competitive market we operate in, the business is flourishing and we have propelled away from the survival mode of the last 12 months. This again is attributed to the new MDs and the teams supporting them. Each managing director has been given the autonomy to select their own individual advisory boards from within their own businesses and the further reaches of the Shield group. The individuals chosen will be involved in all key decisions and will have the platform to be instrumental in all the necessary changes to allow further growth and prosperity of their respective divisions.”

