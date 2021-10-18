Retirement complex approved for Hampshire village

Inspire Villages developments offer independent living with on-site care

The scheme includes 120 low-energy homes, fuelled by renewable energy, with solar panels, mechanical heat vent recovery units and air-source heat pump technology.

Horndean will be Inspired Villages' seventh retirement complex and its second to be net zero carbon rated.

Inspired Villages, backed by a joint venture between Legal & General and NatWest Group Pension Fund, plans to have 34 later living sites within 10 years.

Inspired Villages will be working in partnership with Highwood Group to submit a reserved matters application for the nine-acre site in Horndean, eight miles north of Portsmouth.

Once approved, work is due to start in 2022.

