Construction News

Tue October 19 2021

Retirement complex approved for Hampshire village

1 day Retirement housing specialist Inspired Villages, working with regional developer Highwood Group, has outline planning permission to build a development in Horndean, Hampshire.

Inspire Villages developments offer independent living with on-site care
Inspire Villages developments offer independent living with on-site care

The scheme includes 120 low-energy homes, fuelled by renewable energy, with solar panels, mechanical heat vent recovery units and air-source heat pump technology.

Horndean will be Inspired Villages' seventh retirement complex and its second to be net zero carbon rated.

Inspired Villages, backed by a joint venture between Legal & General and NatWest Group Pension Fund, plans to have 34 later living sites within 10 years.

Inspired Villages will be working in partnership with Highwood Group to submit a reserved matters application for the nine-acre site in Horndean, eight miles north of Portsmouth.

Once approved, work is due to start in 2022.

