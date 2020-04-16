Retirement village approved at former L&G headquarters

Legal & General House has been vacant since the end of 2017

Retirement housing specialist Inspired Villages can now go ahead with its plans to convert the former head office of its parent company, Legal & General, in Kingswood.

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council’s planning committee met yesterday afternoon (15th April) via an online video conference call due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Work on the redevelopment of Legal & General House is due to start later this year and take six and a half years to complete. With an expected gross development value in excess of £215m, it is one of the UK’s largest retirement communities by value, L&G said.

The 43-acre site will have 270 apartments in and around the Grade II* listed building, as well as sports and leisure facilities including a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Phil Bayliss, CEO of Later Living at Legal & General, said: “Legal & General continues to make terrific progress through our partnership with Inspired Villages as we set out to revolutionise the later living offer in the UK and address the chronic shortfall in supply.”

He added: “This planning permission allows us to breathe life back into this previously obsolete scheme and maintain our legacy, while bringing jobs to local people, creating an important asset for the local community and much needed accommodation for the over 65s. Today’s significant step forward is testament to Inspired Villages’ vision as well as their transparent, passionate and fluid dialogue with the Kingswood community, ensuring the development meets their unique local needs.”

