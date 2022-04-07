Revamp planned for Baker McKenzie HQ

Image of 100 New Bridge Street from Google Streetview

The 167,026 sq ft office building at 100 New Bridge Street is currently let to law firm Baker McKenzie, which is moving to 280 Bishopsgate as its lease expires in December 2023.

Helical bought the building for £160m on 1st March this year. It plans a major refurbishment “to create a new best-in-class Grade A office building that puts occupier health and well-being at its centre”, it said.

Chief executive Gerald Kaye said: "A planning application will be made shortly for a complete refurbishment of the building, including the replacement of the existing cladding and additional floor space to the existing 167,026 sq ft. Aligned with the approach taken across its portfolio, the company will seek to provide a ‘best in class’ building, maximising its ESG credentials and targeting BREEAM Outstanding and NABERS 5 Star ratings on its planned delivery in early 2025.”

