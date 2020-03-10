Revsied plans approved for Barnet estate revamp

CGI of the new-look Grahame Park

The revamp of the Grahame Park estate in Colindale was initially blocked by the mayor of London because it involved replacing 692 socially rented homes with just 435 new ones.

The new masterplan, developed by Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) in partnership with Barnet Council, will see 2,088 new homes developed. More than 1,000 of those will be ‘affordable’ housing with 346 for social rent.

The proposals include a new high street that will integrate Grahame Park into wider Colindale.

As part of the masterplan, detailed planning consent was agreed for 209 affordable homes and a small supermarket, for which work will begin soon.

Kate Davies, chief executive of NHG, said: “We are really pleased that the new masterplan has been approved by the planning authority. Since the mayor of London’s decision on the previous plan in 2018 we have been working closely with Barnet Council, the mayor and local people on designs for the next phase that meet the aspirations of everyone involved.”

She added: “We are committed to providing high quality homes and facilities for new and existing residents and are investing £700m over the next 15 years to ensure the sustainability of this vital project, £35m of which will come from our own reserves.”

