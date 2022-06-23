Reynolds replaces Mitchell at top of leadership council

Mark Reynolds

Following what is described as an open recruitment process, a panel comprising members of the CLC’s senior advisors group and government officials recommended Mark Reynolds for the top role.

Richard Robinson, chief executive of Atkins UK and Europe, takes the newly created deputy co-chair role.

The selection of Mark Reynolds represents a change in policy for the council. All previous industry-side co-chairs have come from a client organisation – Sir David Higgins from HS2; Andrew Wolstenholme from Crossrail; and Andy Mitchell from Thames Tideway – providing a vestige of independence from the competing interests of the different ranks of the construction supply chain. Mace is a tier one contractor with consultancy/project management interests as well.

Mark Reynolds is also a CLC insider, having been on the council since 2017. He joined after the resignation of Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn, who quit after less than a year. Reynolds took Quinn's role as chair of the people & skills work stream. He his also on the CLC’s steering co-ordination group and jointly and chairs the government’s construction skills delivery group.

“I am delighted to take on this exciting co-chair role following the great work by Andy over the last four years,” he said. “During that time, I have seen first-hand how the CLC can make a real difference for companies across the whole of the industry.”

He added: “The CLC, working in partnership with government, provides crucial leadership to the sector. We do this most effectively where we speak to, and for, all parts of industry. Whilst I will continue the CLC’s focus on its four priorities, I would like to engage and listen to the wider industry over the summer to ensure we continue to deliver on the issues that matter most to us as a sector.”

Construction minister Lee Rowley MP, the government-side co-chair, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark as the new chair of the CLC. He’s been a key part of the council in recent years, helping coordinate the industry’s covid response, as well as supporting job creation in his role with the construction skills delivery group.”

Outgoing chair Andy Mitchell said: “The CLC is in a great position to lead industry transformation, working together to overcome any issues that may affect companies nationwide. I am delighted that Mark will be driving forward the council’s agenda, and look forward to seeing the outputs of its work in the future”.

Caroline Gumble, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Building, thoroughly approved of the choice. She said: “Mark Reynolds is an excellent choice as the CLC’s next co-Chair. Mark is an industry professional, and I'm delighted his experience, depth of industry knowledge and fellowship of CIOB have been recognised in this appointment. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in helping to bring the construction sector and government together to meet some of the challenges that this important industry is facing.”

