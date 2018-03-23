RG Carter lands UEA’s £30m STEM block

The University of East Anglia has selected RG Carter to construct a new £30m teaching building.

RG Carter has now begun construction work on the four-storey building, which is expected to be open to students at the university’s Norwich campus in September 2019.

The new development will provide a range of lecture rooms and seminar rooms for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects. The top three floors will have teaching laboratories and the ground floor will house social and teaching space for more than 500 students.

The building, provisionally named Building 60 until the official opening, is part of the university’s 2030 vision which includes further investment on the campus.

RG Carter senior project manager Paul Hamilton said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the University of East Anglia on another great project. Working together, we are committed to delivering a brilliant new state-of-the-art building that will spur UEA staff and students ever closer to brilliant new discoveries.”

Last year RG Carter completed the university’s 500-room accommodation block, Barton and Hickling House.