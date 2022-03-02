RGB moves into Redruth

Cornish Fixings, Redruth

Cornish Fixings will join with RGB (formerly Rawle Gammon & Baker), the west country chain that Cairngorm bought last year, via Grant & Stone Group.

The Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG) has grown rapidly by acquisition to become the largest independent builders merchant group in the south of England

Established in 2011 by Jon and Joanna Sawyer, Cornish Fixings is a single branch builders’ merchant in Redruth, Cornwall.

This acquisition continues IBMG’s strategy of acquisition, new site development and organic growth.

CFC will join RGB and Jon Sawyer will continue with the business working with Andy Gamble and Kevin Fenlon, RGB’s managing director and chief executive respectively, to grow RGB’s presence in Redruth.

Jon Sawyer said: “We are excited to be joining RGB and look forward to working closely with Andy and the RGB team. I am confident that this acquisition will provide an excellent home for both our customers and our people who will thrive within a highly respected, independent builders merchant focused on excellent customer service.”

