RIBA design contest for new Belfast landmark

The vacant site in Belfast city centre

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has launched a competition on behalf of Belfast City Council, seeking an integrated design team for the Belfast Stories project, where visitors can learn about life in the city.

The council wants a high-quality landmark building to attract international and local visitors by 2028.

The 5,000 sqm site is on a city centre block to the north of the Royal Avenue and North Street intersection and includes the art deco former Bank of Ireland building. The development will accommodate the Belfast Stories visitor experience, the Belfast Screen Centre cinema complex, and a variety of public spaces. The project forms part of the tourism and regeneration pillar of the £1bn Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD).

Belfast lord mayor Tina Black said: “Belfast Stories will be a major tourism anchor, reflecting the unique spirit of our city through a variety of media and a mix of immersive, authentic experiences, stories, screens and social spaces – with Belfast’s people and personality at its heart. So it’s only fitting that the design and architecture will be of the highest calibre.”

It is anticipated that up to five teams will be shortlisted and invited to participate in the design phase of the competition.

The deadline for receipt of applications is midday on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Visit ribacompetitions.com/belfast for more information about the procurement and how to register.

