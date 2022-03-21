Ricardo buys Australian consultant

Inside Infrastructure, which is based in Adelaide, is an independent consulting company providing advisory services to the government, water and mining sectors.

“We are pleased to be able to complete this acquisition, which we view as a good strategic fit to enhance our environmental capabilities and strengthen our overall position within Australia,” said Graham Ritchie, Ricardo CEO.

Chris Hewitson and Craig Headon of Inside Infrastructure added: “We are very excited to be joining an environment consultancy of Ricardo's pedigree and to see the business we've built for over 10 years embark on its next stage of growth. By leveraging Ricardo's scale and resources, we will be able to expand across Australia and broaden our service portfolio.”

