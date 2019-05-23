RICS director takes the helm at BRE

Gillian Charlesworth

She joins the BRE Group from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, where she was director of regulatory and corporate affairs.

As BRE chief executive, taking over from Peter Bonfield, Gillian Charlesworth is responsible for the organisation’s strategy and performance, working with BRE trustees and the group board to define long-term goals.

She said: “I’m passionate about the importance and potential of the built environment to enhance sustainable, vibrant and productive life on the planet. As I take on this exciting role, the thought at the front of my mind is that the world we’re operating in is full of challenge and opportunity and our success will depend on adapting to the revolutionary changes taking place in the digital and data-driven 21st century.”