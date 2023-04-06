Ridge recruits new partner for Birmingham office

Carl Britland

Carl Britland joins Ridge from Hydrock, where he led a civils and structures team of more than 25 people. A chartered structural engineer, his experience spans logistics and distribution facilities, schools, residential developments and healthcare facilities.

He said: “Ridge delivers incredible projects through its Birmingham office and with HS2 driving major developments in the city, now is the perfect chance to seize more of the opportunities that exist in the region. We have ambitious plans to grow our civil and structural engineering team, creating opportunities for graduates and skilled engineers alike. With our new office and growing team, we’re perfectly placed to support this wave of developments.”

Andy Cleevely, partner and structural engineering lead at Ridge, said: “Carl’s appointment to lead our Birmingham civil and structural engineering team is a mark of the Ridge ambition to grow the team and enhance our reputation for delivering high quality projects. He joins a growing civil and structural engineering discipline and brings our total number of engineers to over 130 across 12 UK Ridge offices.”

Ridge recently relocated its Birmingham office to new premises in Blythe Valley, giving it space to grow.

