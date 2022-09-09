Ridge targets Midlands growth

Ben Stanton

Ben Stanton joins Ridge from consulting engineer Hydrock, where he was MEP director and led its Birmingham office.

However, he was only with Hydrock for 18 months. Before that, he was freelance, doing business as Stanton Consulting Engineers. He began his career in the Royal Navy and is a member of the Institute of Engineering & Technology (IET) and an associate member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE).

At Ridge he is expected to strengthen the Birmingham building services engineering team and help drive business development across the region.

“Ridge is a fantastically entrepreneurial business that has an excellent reputation, culture, and team,” he said. “In the Midlands, there is an opportunity to further raise our profile and go after the wealth of work that is available in the region.

“We’re seeing a healthy mix of opportunities locally in residential, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. We also have opportunities to leverage existing frameworks that we sit on, while also cross selling the wider Ridge multidiscipline offer in the market.”

Ridge building services engineering partner Ian Ravenhall said: “Ben’s experience will help to spread our message that we are here and ready to work with the right clients. Over the last 12 months our Birmingham team has increased by more than 50%. We have grown our building services engineering teams, introduced new services such as geospatial surveying and digital engineering (BIM), and have integrated the Birmingham office of Projex Building Solutions following our acquisition back in October 2021. Now, we are ready to showcase Ridge as the leading consultancy in the Midlands.”

