Ridgway Rentals buys £17.5m of new plant

The shopping list of nearly 200 machines has been split between four manufacturers, with £12m going to Komatsu and the rest spent on Hydrema, JCB and Hitachi models.

The majority of machines ordered are manufactured in the UK, either at JCB’s Uttoxeter plant or at Komatsu’s plant in Chester-Le-Street, where hydraulic excavators are produced.

Ridgway’s purchases include several excavators ranging from 13t up to 50t, including zero tail swing and long-reach and high-reach demolition models. Also joining the fleet are 12t articulated rear-tip site dumpers, 7t high-visibility dumpers, 1.5t to 8t mini excavators plus ‘intelligent’ excavators and dozers with GPS control.