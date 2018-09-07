Ringway Jacobs secures £600m Cheshire East highways renewal

Ringway Jacobs has been responsible for the Cheshire East’ highways since 2011 under the previous £75m seven-year contract and won it again when it was retendered as the previous term expired.

The contract involves looking after 1,677 miles of local roads and 1,100 miles of footways and 372 miles of cycleways.

Mike O’Neill, managing director of Ringway Jacobs, said: “We are delighted to be chosen to continue as Cheshire East Council’s partner for highways services. We look forward to building on our current relationship to deliver the very best outcomes for the residents and businesses in Cheshire East.”

The new contract takes effect from October 2018.