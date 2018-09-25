Ringway replaces Amey on Gloucestershire highways

The contract runs from 1st April 2019 for an initial seven years, with an option to extend year-on-year for up to a further four years to 2030. It it runs for the full 11 years, the contract will be worth £245m to Ringway.

Ringway will be responsible for looking after the county’s 3,300 miles of highways, with maintenance work including grass cutting and winter gritting.

The council said that Ringway’s bid demonstrated evidence of consistent, reliable and quality service delivery for other local authorities. Alun Griffiths and Skanska were also on the shortlist.

Ringway already looks after the highways of neighbouring authorities Worcestershire, where they’ve worked for 13 years, as well as Wiltshire and Highways England in the south west.

Ringway managing director Mike Notman said: “Developing the right solution for the people of Gloucestershire was a real team effort. We are really looking forward to working collaboratively with the council, local suppliers and the community to improve the highway network. We are also 100% committed to supporting the county’s wider targets for social, economic and environmental sustainability and are delighted to partner with the council to deliver these over the term of the contract.”